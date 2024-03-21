EU summit: Defense strategy, Ukraine support top agenda

2-day EU leaders summit kick off at 1 p.m. Brussels time (1200 GMT)

EU Council President Charles Michel calls for 'urgent and radical' steps toward bloc's defense strategy in invitation letter to leaders

Support for Ukraine, the war in Gaza also high on the agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to join via videolink

UN Secretary-General Antonion Guterres also set to join meeting

Arms and ammunition for Ukraine

The issue of how to boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine is one of the main questions the EU meeting seeks to answer.

Earlier this week, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, proposed taking profits from frozen Russian assets and using 90% that money to finance weapons for Ukraine.

The proposal suggests transferring the profits to an EU-run fund tasked with military support for Ukraine.

According to the Commission's estimation, the profits on these assets could be up to €3 billion ($3.27 billion) per year.

The Kremlin described the plan as theft.

Who are the summit's special guests?

With the war in Ukraine high on the agenda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the EU leaders meeting by videolink.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also set to join the leaders at the start of the two-day meeting, in which he is expected to urge some member countries to resume funding for the UN Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA.

UNRWA, the main provider of aid in Gaza, is under strain after accusations that 12 of its 13,000 staff members in the Palestinian enclave were involved in the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

Since the accusations, several countries have suspending UNRWA's funding.

EU leaders not on the same footing on Ukraine support

Most EU leaders continue to stress their long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine. But increasingly there are rifts over just how far that support should go. The divisions have been especially public since France's President Emmanuel Macron went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month: DW's Jack Parrock reports.

What else is on the agenda?

Besides the defense strategy and support for Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel highlighted In his invitation letter to the leaders more points to discuss during the meeting.

These include the addressing the war in Gaza, which he said needs a "sustainable cease-fire" to allow for the release of hostage and passage of aid.

Agricultural policies are also likely to come into the spotlight, with farmers protesting across Europe.

"Our European farmers have voiced their concerns loud and clear," Michel said.

"We need to act decisively on the challenges they face... particularly with regard to the position of farmers in the food supply chain and to fair competition, both within the internal market and globally."

'Radical and concrete' steps needed on defense: EU's Michel

The leaders are set to debate how can the EU do more to defend itself and boost its arms industry.

The topic has become increasingly raised in EU circles since Russia launched the war in Ukraine in February 2022, and more so with uncertainty looming over whether the US could cut support for NATO if Donald Trump gets reelected.

"For decades, Europe has not invested enough in its security and defense," Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, wrote in his invitation letter for the summit.

"Now that we are facing the biggest security threat since the Second World War, it is high time we take radical and concrete steps to be defense-ready and put the EU's economy on a 'war footing.'"

fb/rc (AFP, Reuters)