5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred on Taiwan’s east coast Thursday (March 21) at just before 7 p.m.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration reported the quake occurred in Hualien County at a depth of a little over 20 kilometers. The quake could be felt in Taipei and reportedly as far as Japan, according to Google’s earthquake monitoring service, which measures the movement of Android cellphones to provide the data.

At the time of publishing, there were no reports of damage.