5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

Quake felt in Taipei stikes at depth of 20km on Taiwan's east coast

  177
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/21 19:16
An image released by the Central Weather Administration shows the location of an earthquake that struck Taiwan's east coast on Thursday. (Central ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred on Taiwan’s east coast Thursday (March 21) at just before 7 p.m.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration reported the quake occurred in Hualien County at a depth of a little over 20 kilometers. The quake could be felt in Taipei and reportedly as far as Japan, according to Google’s earthquake monitoring service, which measures the movement of Android cellphones to provide the data.

At the time of publishing, there were no reports of damage.
Earthquake
Taiwan earthquake
Central Weather Administration
Hualien County

