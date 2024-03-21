Vast majority of Taiwanese and Hong Kongers support democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In case you were wondering, most people believe democracy is a good way to govern in both Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

The survey found that 84% of Taiwanese and 82% of Hong Kongers believe that multiparty democracy is better than a single-party system, rule by experts, rule by a strong leader, or rule by the military.

However, in Hong Kong, there was 43% support for rule by experts. Meanwhile, just 18% of Taiwanese liked the idea.

Taiwanese were strongly against rule by a strong leader and rule by the military, with 91% disapproval. Single-party rule was only slightly less popular at 90%, while Hong Kong’s disapproval rating was 76%.

Education is a notable factor in deciding a response to the question of what form of rule is best, it was found in the 2023 Pew survey.

Educated people are most likely to support a democratic way of life. A whopping 93% of well-educated Taiwanese believe this is the way to go, compared with 77% of those with less education.

Equally, people with less education were found to be more likely to support single-party or military rule and an autocracy. In Hong Kong, this meant 26% of less educated people were in favor of a single-party system, as opposed to 12% support among the better educated.

Hong Kong is ruled by the single-party Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Just this week Hong Kong passed Article 23, a new security law that further erodes civil law and buttresses the CCP’s authority.

Hong Kongers with a positive emotional attachment to China were more likely to support a single-party system, it was determined. However, “In Taiwan, views of different forms of government generally do not differ by emotional attachment to China,” Pew found.

Pew Research Center is a U.S. think tank. It conducts public opinion polling, surveys, and data-driven social science research.





(Pew Research Center screenshots)