Vast majority of Taiwanese and Hong Kongers support democracy

Pew Research Center findings show that multiparty democracy trumps single-party rule

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/03/21 19:10
Nearly all Taiwanese are happy to walk on the road to democracy. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

Nearly all Taiwanese are happy to walk on the road to democracy. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In case you were wondering, most people believe democracy is a good way to govern in both Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

The survey found that 84% of Taiwanese and 82% of Hong Kongers believe that multiparty democracy is better than a single-party system, rule by experts, rule by a strong leader, or rule by the military.

However, in Hong Kong, there was 43% support for rule by experts. Meanwhile, just 18% of Taiwanese liked the idea.

Taiwanese were strongly against rule by a strong leader and rule by the military, with 91% disapproval. Single-party rule was only slightly less popular at 90%, while Hong Kong’s disapproval rating was 76%.

Education is a notable factor in deciding a response to the question of what form of rule is best, it was found in the 2023 Pew survey.

Educated people are most likely to support a democratic way of life. A whopping 93% of well-educated Taiwanese believe this is the way to go, compared with 77% of those with less education.

Equally, people with less education were found to be more likely to support single-party or military rule and an autocracy. In Hong Kong, this meant 26% of less educated people were in favor of a single-party system, as opposed to 12% support among the better educated.

Hong Kong is ruled by the single-party Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Just this week Hong Kong passed Article 23, a new security law that further erodes civil law and buttresses the CCP’s authority.

Hong Kongers with a positive emotional attachment to China were more likely to support a single-party system, it was determined. However, “In Taiwan, views of different forms of government generally do not differ by emotional attachment to China,” Pew found.

Pew Research Center is a U.S. think tank. It conducts public opinion polling, surveys, and data-driven social science research.

(Pew Research Center screenshots)
