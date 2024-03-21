Two Wheeler Market Tomorrow’s Triumph Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Analysis

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Two Wheeler Market” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Indian Two Wheeler Market has been a significant contributor to the country’s automotive industry, experiencing steady growth over the years. According to recent market research published by Report Ocean, the Indian two-wheeler market is poised for further expansion, with a projected value of USD 21,228 million by the end of 2028. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

The two wheeler industry in India has grown rapidly in the country since the announcement of the process of liberalization in 1991. The trend of owning two wheelers is due to a variety of facts peculiar to India. One of the chief factors is poor public transport in many parts of India. Additionally, two wheelers offer a great deal of convenience and mobility for the Indian family.

Several factors contribute to the optimistic outlook for the Indian two-wheeler market. Firstly, the burgeoning population coupled with increasing urbanization and improving disposable incomes has fueled the demand for affordable and convenient modes of transportation, making two-wheelers a preferred choice for millions of Indians. Additionally, the penetration of motorcycles and scooters in rural areas for both personal and commercial purposes has further propelled market growth.

Key Market Players:

Bajaj Auto Limited

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Hero MotoCorp Limited

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motor Corporation

Mahindra Group

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Piaggio & C. SpA

Suzuki Motor Corporation

The Enfield Cycle Company Limited

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

TVS Motor Company

Yamaha Corporation

Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and product innovations have played a significant role in driving consumer interest and boosting sales in the two-wheeler segment. Manufacturers are introducing new models equipped with advanced features such as improved fuel efficiency, enhanced safety features, and connectivity options, catering to the evolving preferences and demands of consumers.

Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at promoting electric mobility and reducing vehicular emissions have provided a significant impetus to the electric two-wheeler segment in India. With increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and incentives offered by the government, there has been a gradual shift towards electric scooters and motorcycles, driving market growth in this segment.

In terms of market dynamics, intense competition among domestic and international players, coupled with evolving consumer preferences and regulatory changes, presents both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders in the Indian two-wheeler market. Manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation, pricing strategies, and distribution network expansion to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their market position.

By Power Source:

Electric Two Wheelers

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Two Wheelers

By Product:

Moped

Motorcycle

Scooter

By Displacement:

75 cc – 110 cc

110 cc – 125 cc

125 cc – 150 cc

Others

By Curb Weight:

<= 100 kg

100 – 125 kg

125 – 150 kg

150 – 200 kg

By Maximum Engine Power:

2 – 4 kW

4 – 6 kW

6 – 8 kW

8 – 10 kW

10 kW

Geographically, while urban centers remain key contributors to two-wheeler sales, there is growing potential in semi-urban and rural areas, driven by improving infrastructure, rising aspirations, and increasing accessibility to financing options. Additionally, the aftermarket segment, including servicing, spare parts, and accessories, presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and dealers to enhance customer engagement and revenue generation.

Scope of the Report:

Analyze and forecast the market size of the two wheeler market in India.

Classify and forecast the two wheeler market in India based on power source, product, displacement, curb weight, and maximum engine power.

Identify drivers and challenges for the two wheeler market in India.

Examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the Indian two wheeler market.

Identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the two wheeler market in India.

