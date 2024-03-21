Taiwan stock market soars to record high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The TAIEX, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) weighted index, on Thursday (March 20) set a new record.

Taiwan shares closed higher by 414.64 points to end at 20,199.09, per CNA. This marked a record high for TAIEX, with a turnover of NT$486 billion (US$15.23 billion).

TSMC, the largest company in the TAIEX by market capitalization, closed at NT$784, up by NT$26. Its market capitalization exceeded NT$20 trillion, reaching NT$20.33 trillion and contributing approximately 212 points to the overall market.

Key weighted stocks such as Foxconn, Delta Electronics, and Quanta Computer also rose, lifting the electronics sector index by 2.47%. The financial and traditional industries, including cement, plastics, machinery, glass, cables, and steel, also saw their respective sector indices rise by over 1%.