Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan stock market soars to record high

Market boosted by TSMC's strong performance

  144
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/21 16:26
Taiwan stock market soars to record high

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The TAIEX, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) weighted index, on Thursday (March 20) set a new record.

Taiwan shares closed higher by 414.64 points to end at 20,199.09, per CNA. This marked a record high for TAIEX, with a turnover of NT$486 billion (US$15.23 billion).

TSMC, the largest company in the TAIEX by market capitalization, closed at NT$784, up by NT$26. Its market capitalization exceeded NT$20 trillion, reaching NT$20.33 trillion and contributing approximately 212 points to the overall market.

Key weighted stocks such as Foxconn, Delta Electronics, and Quanta Computer also rose, lifting the electronics sector index by 2.47%. The financial and traditional industries, including cement, plastics, machinery, glass, cables, and steel, also saw their respective sector indices rise by over 1%.
TAIEX
Taiwan Stock Market
TSMC
stock market

RELATED ARTICLES

Suppliers for TSMC, Intel postpone US factory construction
Suppliers for TSMC, Intel postpone US factory construction
2024/03/20 17:13
Nvidia announces Blackwell GPU for AI made by Taiwan’s TSMC
Nvidia announces Blackwell GPU for AI made by Taiwan’s TSMC
2024/03/19 15:46
Taiwan’s TSMC expands advanced packaging capacity in Chiayi
Taiwan’s TSMC expands advanced packaging capacity in Chiayi
2024/03/18 16:19
Taiwan’s TSMC could receive more than NT$157 billion in grants for US fabs
Taiwan’s TSMC could receive more than NT$157 billion in grants for US fabs
2024/03/12 16:59
Taiwan’s TSMC reports NT$181.65 billion in February revenue
Taiwan’s TSMC reports NT$181.65 billion in February revenue
2024/03/11 16:41