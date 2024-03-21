Alexa
Taiwan denies plans for war tax

Finance minister hints at possibility but Cabinet spokesman rolls idea back

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/21 16:00
Conscripts in training. 

Conscripts in training.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are no plans for a special war tax to fund Taiwan’s defense efforts, Cabinet Spokesperson Lin Tze-luen (林子倫) said Thursday (March 21).

He was reacting to comments by Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun (莊翠雲) during questioning at the Legislative Yuan. If a war broke out between Taiwan and China, the government might consider the launch of a war tax, she said Wednesday (March 20).

Questioned about the same topic, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) said the tax issue was being discussed, the Liberty Times reported.

However, Lin went on to deny reports of a war tax being implemented at the news conference following the regular weekly Cabinet meeting. There was no truth in reports that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) would fund a war with a new tax, he said.

Each year, the central government holds a discussion about mobilization issues to prepare for any eventualities, according to Lin. It was also pointed out that any new tax could not be simply launched but would require legislation.
Taiwan-China war
war tax
tax
Ministry of Finance
MOF
Chuang Tsui-yun
Lin Tze-luen
Tsai Ming-yen

