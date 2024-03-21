Taiwan denies plans for war tax

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are no plans for a special war tax to fund Taiwan’s defense efforts, Cabinet Spokesperson Lin Tze-luen (林子倫) said Thursday (March 21).

He was reacting to comments by Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun (莊翠雲) during questioning at the Legislative Yuan. If a war broke out between Taiwan and China, the government might consider the launch of a war tax, she said Wednesday (March 20).

Questioned about the same topic, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) said the tax issue was being discussed, the Liberty Times reported.

However, Lin went on to deny reports of a war tax being implemented at the news conference following the regular weekly Cabinet meeting. There was no truth in reports that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) would fund a war with a new tax, he said.

Each year, the central government holds a discussion about mobilization issues to prepare for any eventualities, according to Lin. It was also pointed out that any new tax could not be simply launched but would require legislation.