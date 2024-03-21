Beauty Device Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the Beauty Device Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2024-2032. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The global beauty device market has been experiencing remarkable growth, driven by factors such as increasing concerns about skin health, rising disposable income, and growing appearance consciousness among consumers worldwide. Beauty devices encompass a wide range of products designed to address various skincare and haircare needs, ranging from hair removal and cleansing to acne treatment and skin rejuvenation. This article delves into the dynamics shaping the growth of the global beauty device market, including market drivers, segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics:

The global beauty device market was valued at USD 31.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 19.14% from 2018 to 2024, reaching approximately USD 106.31 billion by the end of the forecast period. Key drivers propelling market growth include the growing prevalence of skin disorders, such as acne and hyperpigmentation, rising hormonal disorders leading to abnormal hair loss and growth, and an increase in disposable income worldwide. Additionally, heightened appearance consciousness among consumers, driven by social media influence and technological advancements in beauty devices, is fueling market expansion.

Scope of the Report:

The global beauty device market is segmented based on the type of devices, application, and geography. Device types include hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen and steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin dermal rollers, cellulite reduction devices, and others. Applications of beauty devices span across salons, spas, at-home use, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Light/LED Therapy, Photo Rejuvenation Devices, Oxygen & Steamer Devices, Hair Growth Devices, Skin Dermal Rollers, Cellulite Reduction Devices, Others

By Application: Salon, Spa, Home, Others

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

North America emerged as the largest contributor to the global beauty device market in 2017, driven by the significant revenue generated by the beauty device industry within the manufacturing sector. The region’s demand for beauty devices, including hair removal, cleansing, acne treatment, and light therapy devices, is expected to remain high over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is poised to witness substantial growth in the beauty device market due to rising disposable income, increasing spending on personal care products, and growing awareness about skincare and haircare routines.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the global beauty device market are adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market presence and enhance their product portfolios. For instance, L’Oreal’s acquisition of skincare brands like CeraVe and AcneFree from Valeant Pharmaceuticals aimed to strengthen its position in the active cosmetics segment. Other key players in the market include Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nu Skin Enterprises, and Syneron Medical Ltd.

Conclusion:

The global beauty device market presents lucrative growth opportunities driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological innovations, and increasing awareness about skincare and haircare. As consumers continue to prioritize personal grooming and invest in advanced beauty solutions, manufacturers and stakeholders in the beauty device industry must focus on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging trends and sustain competitive advantage in the market.

