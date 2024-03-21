Calcium Hypochlorite (CAS 7778-54-3) Market Empathy Unleashed Ethnography Techniques and Consumer Behavior

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Calcium Hypochlorite (CAS 7778-54-3) Market” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Calcium Hypochlorite (CAS 7778-54-3) Market, characterized by its use as a powerful disinfectant and bleaching agent, is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. According to the latest report by Report Ocean, the market is projected to increase by USD 144 million by 2028, representing an average annual growth rate of 3.6%.

Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with formula Ca(OCl)2. It is commercially available in its anhydrous and hydrated forms and is one of the key ingredients of chlorine powder and bleaching powder. Ca(ClO)2 is produced on an industrial scale via the reaction of chlorine gas with calcium hydroxide. It is generally available as a white powder, pellets, or flat plates. Calcium hypochlorite decomposes readily in water or when heated, releasing oxygen and chlorine.

Calcium hypochlorite, with the chemical formula Ca(ClO)₂ and CAS number 7778-54-3, is widely utilized in various applications, including water treatment, sanitation, wastewater treatment, and bleaching of textiles and paper. Its effectiveness in destroying harmful microorganisms and oxidizing organic and inorganic substances makes it a vital chemical compound in industries such as municipal water treatment, swimming pool maintenance, and healthcare.

Key Market Players:

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

Axiall Corporation (Westlake Chemical Corporation)

Catalogo Barchemicals Group

China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Dezhou Kaimidi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Henan Yuzhou Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huanghua Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd.

Innovative Water Care Global Corporation (former Lonza Group AG)

Longyan Longhua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group

Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nantong Gaoyang Bleaching Powder Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Organic Industries Pvt Ltd.

Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

Tianjin Haisheng Weibang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (Tianjin Nanke Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.)

Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory

Tianjin Xinze Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Others

The anticipated growth in the global calcium hypochlorite market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the increasing awareness regarding the importance of water sanitation and hygiene, particularly in developing regions, is driving the demand for calcium hypochlorite-based water treatment solutions. With growing concerns over waterborne diseases and the need to ensure safe drinking water supplies, municipalities and water treatment facilities are increasingly adopting calcium hypochlorite for disinfection purposes.

Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of disinfectants in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Calcium hypochlorite has emerged as a key disinfectant agent in various settings, including healthcare facilities, public spaces, and households, contributing to its growing demand globally.

Moreover, the expanding textile and paper industries, particularly in emerging economies, are expected to fuel the demand for calcium hypochlorite as a bleaching agent. The increasing consumption of textiles and paper products, coupled with the need for high-quality bleaching processes, is driving the adoption of calcium hypochlorite in these industries.

By Product:

Calcium Hypochlorite Powder

Calcium Hypochlorite Granular

Calcium Hypochlorite Pellet

By Process:

Calcium Process

Sodium Process

By Application:

Agriculture

Detergents

Food & Beverages

Household

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the calcium hypochlorite market during the forecast period. The region’s rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing investments in water infrastructure are driving the demand for calcium hypochlorite-based water treatment solutions. Additionally, the expanding manufacturing sector and rising demand for textiles and paper products further contribute to market growth in the region.

