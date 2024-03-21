Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Cultural Immersion Ethnography Techniques and Consumer Insights

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market has exhibited steady growth in recent years, driven by its wide-ranging applications across various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and textiles. According to the latest analysis by Report Ocean, the global CMC market was valued at USD 1,479 million in 2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028, the market is projected to reach USD 1,985 million, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is an anionic, water-soluble polymer derived from cellulose that features unique properties of outstanding adherence, water absorption, and water retention. CMC is produced commercially in a two-stage process consisting of a mercerization stage followed by an etherification stage. It is commercially sold as sodium salt and scientifically known as sodium carboxymethylcellulose (Na-CMC).

One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global CMC market is the increasing demand for CMC as a stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier in the food and beverage industry. CMC is widely utilized in food products such as dairy, bakery, sauces, and dressings, owing to its ability to improve texture, enhance shelf life, and maintain product quality. The growing consumption of processed and convenience foods, coupled with changing consumer preferences towards natural and organic ingredients, is driving the demand for CMC in the food industry.

Key Market Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&T CO., Ltd.

CP Kelco ApS

Daicel Corporation

DKS Co., Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Lamberti S.p.A.

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Qumica Amtex, S.A.

Shandong Landu New Material Co.,Ltd.

Shandong Yiteng New Material Co., Ltd.

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Furthermore, CMC finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily as a binder, disintegrant, and viscosity modifier in tablet formulations. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development, the demand for pharmaceutical excipients like CMC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, CMC is widely used in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products due to its properties such as thickening, stabilizing, and film-forming. It is employed in products like lotions, creams, shampoos, and toothpaste, contributing to the growth of the global CMC market. The expanding cosmetics industry, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing beauty trends, and growing awareness regarding personal grooming, is expected to further fuel the demand for CMC in this sector.

In addition to its applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, CMC also finds use in the textile industry as a sizing agent, dye thickener, and printing paste additive. With the increasing demand for textiles and apparel worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for CMC in textile applications is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

By Product:

Highly Purified CMC

Technical Grade CMC

By Application:

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Binder

Anti-Repositor Agent

Lubricator

Emulsifier

Excipient

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paper

Household & Home Care

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key market for CMC, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expanding end-user industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to witness significant demand for CMC owing to their large manufacturing bases and growing consumer markets.

