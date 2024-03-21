Craft Beer Market Size Expected to Fly High with Increased Demand

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the Craft Beer Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2024-2032. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

Craft beer has emerged as a significant player in the global beverage industry, offering consumers a diverse range of flavors and experiences. With growing consumer preferences for low-alcohol and flavored beer products, the craft beer market is witnessing substantial growth worldwide. This article explores the dynamics of the global craft beer market, analyzing key trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscape.

Craft Beer Market Overview:

The global craft beer market, valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2017, is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period 2018-2025. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness of health concerns, rising disposable income, and changing preferences towards low-alcohol beverages. Craft beer, known for its unique flavors and artisanal production methods, has gained popularity among consumers seeking high-quality, flavorful alternatives to traditional beers.

Segmentation by Product Type:

The craft beer market is segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, and Others based on product type. Lager, accounting for 68.21% of the total craft beer market share, is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The preference for lower-alcohol content and value-based consumption has propelled the demand for lager. Additionally, the health benefits associated with the carbohydrates present in lager contribute to its popularity among consumers. Ale is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand for diverse flavors and varieties.

Regional Outlook:

North America holds the largest share of the global craft beer market, with 36.26% market share, driven by high consumption and a preference for flavored brews. Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of both value and volume, fueled by increasing consumer interest in craft beer and a growing number of microbreweries. The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing significant growth, driven by rising disposable income and a growing appreciation for craft beer among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global craft beer market is highly competitive, with key players such as D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V., Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, and Belgium Brewing leading the market. These players are focused on developing a wide range of varieties and flavors to meet the diverse preferences of consumers. Innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships are key strategies employed by players to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Future Outlook:

The craft beer market is poised for continued growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of health concerns. As consumers seek unique and flavorful drinking experiences, craft breweries are expected to innovate and diversify their offerings. Additionally, the expansion of distribution channels and the rise of e-commerce platforms are likely to further fuel market growth, enabling craft beer producers to reach a broader audience.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the global craft beer market presents lucrative opportunities for players across the industry. With increasing demand for low-alcohol, flavored beverages and a growing appreciation for artisanal production methods, craft beer is poised to remain a significant player in the global beverage market. As competition intensifies, players will need to focus on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging trends and maintain their competitive edge in the market.

