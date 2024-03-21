Service Robot Market (CAGR) of 13.3%, Sizing Up Success A Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business in Changing Markets

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Service Robot Market ” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Service Robot Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in robotics technology and the increasing demand for automation across various industries. According to recent market research, the global service robot market is projected to reach approximately USD 29,378 million by the end of the forecast period in 2028. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2028. Service robots assist human beings, typically by performing a job that is dirty, dull, distant, dangerous or repetitive. They are capable of making decisions and acting autonomously in real and unpredictable environments to accomplish determined tasks.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global service robot market is the rising adoption of robots across diverse sectors such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and agriculture. Service robots are being increasingly deployed to perform a wide range of tasks, including customer assistance, cleaning, logistics, inventory management, and medical support, among others. The ability of service robots to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall productivity is driving their adoption across industries.

Key Market Players:

Aethon Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime Ltd

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Lely Holding S.a.r.l.

Nachi Robotics Systems, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Omron Corporation

Parrot Drone SAS

Staubli International AG

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Others

Moreover, technological advancements in robotics, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies, are enabling the development of more intelligent and autonomous service robots capable of performing complex tasks with greater precision and efficiency. These advancements are expanding the scope of applications for service robots and driving market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of service robots in various sectors, particularly in healthcare and retail, to minimize human-to-human contact and ensure safety. Service robots have been deployed for tasks such as disinfection, temperature screening, delivery of medical supplies, and contactless customer service, thereby mitigating the spread of the virus and addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic.

By Product:

Professional Service Robots

Personal Service Robots

By Application:

Construction

Defense & Security

Domestic Tasks

Entertainment & Leisure

Field

Logistics

Medical & Healthcare

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

In terms of regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global service robot market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, favorable government initiatives, and high adoption rates across industries such as healthcare, retail, and logistics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing investments in automation, and rising demand for service robots across emerging economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Scope of the Report: Analyze and forecast the market size of the global service robot market.

Classify and forecast the global service robot market based on product, application, and region.

Identify drivers and challenges for the global service robot market.

Examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the global service robot market.

Identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global service robot market. Why Choose This Report: Gain a reliable outlook of the global service robot market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

Market estimate provided for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

