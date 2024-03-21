Taiwan's new 1-year conscripts hit 95% pass rate on marksmanship test

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high percentage of the first wave of conscripts to enter under Taiwan's renewed one-year compulsory service have passed their marksmanship test.

The first batch of conscripts with a one-year mandatory service term, comprising the Army's 2,226th conscription cohort, began a five-day final assessment on Monday (March 18), reported CNA. The passing rate for live ammunition rifle firing among male conscripts of the Army 302nd infantry brigade was 95%.

The Army Command Headquarters on Wednesday (March 20) covered the "end-of-training assessment" at the Chenggong Ling military training camp in Taichung. The Army said the first batch of conscripts are undergoing a five-day end-of-training assessment from March 18-22.



Soldiers undergo marksmanship test. (MNA photo)

Of the 655 conscripts from the 2,226th cohort from the Army's 302nd Infantry Brigade, 200 completed their marksmanship training on Monday. Of these, less than 10 failed to meet the requirements, resulting in a pass rate of 95%.

The marksmanship evaluation consists of firing at a target 175 meters away in a prone position using a T65K2 service rifle with 18 rounds of ammunition within 90 seconds.



Soldier takes part in marksmanship test. (CNA photo)

Lieutenant Colonel Hung Hsin-chih (洪新智) from the Army's 302nd Infantry Brigade, 2nd Battalion, was cited by CNA as saying they increased the number of live rounds for rifle training. This allowed the conscripts to become more familiar with the shooting course, which helped in the final assessment.

Those who failed need to retake the test next week, and those who fail again must undergo remedial training. Soldiers who pass the evaluation will receive a recurring monthly bonus of NT$10,000 (US$314).





Soldiers undergo camouflage training. (CNA photo)

Soldiers undergo combat training. (CNA photo)