Architect Bruno Moinard unveils solo exhibition in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bruno Moinard's first Asian exhibition opens at Carte Blanche Galerie.

Nestled in a tranquil Taipei neighborhood, Carte Blanche Galerie offers a unique by appointment-only experience. Amidst European artworks and stylish furniture, visitors are transported to a world of understated luxury.

"Carte Blanche" translates as complete freedom in French, reflecting the gallery's core philosophy. Established six years ago, the gallery aspires to be a platform for unlimited possibilities.

The gallery has just announced the first solo exhibition in Asia by French architect Bruno Moinard. The exhibition unfolds across two locations in Taipei and features 51 works.

Moinard, a charismatic figure, visited Taipei to promote his exhibition on March 13. Dressed in a black and white check suit as elegant as his paintings, he exuded a certain Parisian je ne sais quoi.

Though a renowned architect – having designed the headquarters of Hermes and Balenciaga, as well as Karl Lagerfeld's residence – he possesses a deep love for painting, a passion he has nurtured since the age of nine.

His formal training at the National School of Applied Arts and Crafts in Paris honed his skills, resulting in the elegant and flowing lines that grace the walls of prestigious venues like the Four Seasons Trinity Square Hotel in London and the Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris.

A pivotal moment in Moinard's career came when his paintings captured the attention of the French artist Andree Putman, who drew him into the world of architecture and interior design.

Carte Blanche Galerie hosts his first solo exhibition in Asia, themed eternity, with a captivating combination of architectural manuscripts and limited-edition furniture, creating an intimate and inviting atmosphere. The exhibition runs until May 12.

Meanwhile, the Louisa Art Center presents Moinard's works on the theme of symphonic music. A highlight is the diptych "Jef Haydn," with Moinard's musician friend rehearsing Haydn and himself working in the studio, both immersed in their creative pursuits.

Another captivating piece is the 2023 oil painting "Notes of Memory." While serenity and the beauty of a French beach dominate the scene, a line resembling a black tornado disrupts the tranquility in the upper right corner.

This juxtaposition of calm and chaos evokes a sense of intrigue, perhaps reflecting the artist's state of mind. Moinard offers a humorous explanation, "That is my country, France!"

As the co-founder of Moinard Betaille Agency, Moinard has maintained a vibrant creative practice for over 40 years. He told Taiwan News that curiosity is the driving force behind his success and he has embraced collaborations with an open mind.

However, what truly matters to him is understanding his clients – whether art has touched their lives – and fostering genuine connections with those he works with.

Moinard's first visit to Taiwan in 1996 left a lasting impression. Captivated by the island's unique landscapes he filled his travelogue with sketches and in turn, influenced the design of Cartier's Taipei 101 flagship store, completed in 2022.

The story behind this remarkable exhibition is one of serendipity. Carte Blanche Galerie's founder, Stephanie Hou (侯芯巧), who has spent over 20 years in furniture, art, and high-end lifestyle design industries in Europe, stumbled upon Moinard's gallery in Paris six years ago and was immediately captivated by his paintings.

Unaware of his fame at the time, she was simply drawn to the beauty of his art and determined to share it with others. This genuine enthusiasm led her to approach Moinard about a collaboration.

"If I had known he was famous, I probably wouldn't have walked into his gallery," commented Hsu.

Bruno Moinard's first Asian exhibition opens at Carte Blanche Galerie. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)