Photo of the Day: Taipei Zoo sends tapir on honeymoon to Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Malayan tapir named Mo Dou (貘豆), born in captivity at Taipei Zoo, traveled to Nagoya, Japan, for a brief two-day honeymoon with a female Malayan tapir named Komore.

Taipei Zoo said the tapir arrived at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday (March 20). After some administrative procedures and acclimation to the new environment, he will be introduced to a potential mate, Komore, per UDN.

Mo Dou is the third generation of a Malayan tapir family at the Taipei Zoo. He was born on Sept. 13, 2020. His father was a tapir on loan from the Czech Republic, and his mother was a female tapir from Taipei Zoo.



Mo Dou is traveling to Nagoya, Japan. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Taipei Zoo said the Japan Association of Zoos and Aquariums convened a meeting of experts to determine the age, physical condition, gene pool, and other information of a suitable mate for Komore. After careful deliberation, Mo Dou was chosen.

In Japanese folk culture, tapirs are known as "dream catchers," protecting people from nightmares during sleep. For this reason, tapirs often appear as stuffed animals or toys such as the Pokemon character, Drowzee.

Taipei Zoo said tapirs are important to tropical rainforests, aiding forest regeneration by eating and digesting fruit, and later, excreting seeds. However, tapir habitat has been fragmented due to human development and tapir numbers are dwindling.

Malayan tapirs were listed as an endangered species in 2003 with a population estimated to be less than 2,500. Taipei Zoo hopes the union of Taiwan and Japan can further protect the tapir species and promote conservation education for all wild animals.



Mo Dou is making the long trip overseas in a special container. (Taipei Zoo photo)