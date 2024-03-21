Taiwan’s Gogoro named most innovative company in Asia-Pacific by Fast Company

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Tuesday (March 19) that it was recognized in Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.”

Gogoro was ranked No. 37 on Fast Company’s “2024 World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies” list. The company also received the No. 1 ranking for Most Innovative Company in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gogoro CEO and founder Horace Luke (陸學森) said the company was honored to receive the recognition from Fast Company. “Innovation has always been at the heart of Gogoro’s DNA, which sets us apart and will continue to motivate us to shape a better world,” Luke said.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan.

“We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech,” Vaughan added.

Gogoro’s ecosystem is powered by its interoperable battery-swapping platform for two-wheel and three-wheel vehicles. In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports almost 600,000 electric scooters and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation.

Gogoro Network handles more than 450,000 battery swaps a day, with almost 560 million battery swaps to date. Its battery-swapping network is now available in 45 cities around the world, with 2.8 million ecosystem subscribers.

Gogoro unveiled its latest Jego Smartscooter in Taiwan on Feb. 29 and announced last week that it saw strong sales in its first week on the market. Gogoro said it plans to start Jego deliveries by the end of March.