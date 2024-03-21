POS Terminal Market Success Unveiled Unlocking Tomorrow’s Opportunities through Market Size

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “POS Terminal Market” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Introduction:

The Global POS (Point of Sale) Terminal Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by advancements in technology, changing consumer preferences, and the increasing adoption of cashless transactions. As per the latest edition of the Global POS Terminal Market Report, conducted by Report Ocean, the market is projected to reach a total valuation of USD 14,175 million by the year 2028. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the landscape of the global POS terminal industry.

Point of sale (POS) terminals are a combination of software and hardware that allows retail locations to accept card payments without updating their cash registers to read cards directly. At the point of sale, the merchant calculates the amount owed by the customer, indicates that amount, may prepare an invoice for the customer, and indicates the options for the customer to make payment. The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global pos terminal market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the pos terminal industry.

Key Vendors Profiled:

Bluebird Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd. (Newland NPT)

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Ingenico Group S.A.

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

NEW POS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NEWPOS)

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Justtide Tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd. (Xinguodu)

SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

VeriFone Holdings, Inc.

Market Overview:

POS terminals are electronic devices used by businesses to process transactions at the point of sale, facilitating secure and efficient payment processing. These terminals have become integral to various industries including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment, among others. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the increasing preference for digital payments, enhanced security features, and the need for streamlined business operations.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the POS terminal market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, there are several challenges that need to be addressed. Security concerns related to payment transactions, interoperability issues, and high initial investments for small and medium-sized businesses are some of the challenges hindering market growth. However, the advent of cloud-based POS systems, the integration of AI and data analytics, and the emergence of contactless payment solutions present significant opportunities for market players to capitalize on.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, technology, compliance, end user, and region. The global market for pos terminal can be segmented by product: fixed POS terminals, mobile POS terminals. The fixed POS terminals segment was the largest contributor to the global pos terminal market in 2021. Pos terminal market is further segmented by technology: non-NFC POS terminals, NFC POS terminals.

By Product:

Fixed POS Terminals

Mobile POS Terminals

By Technology:

Non-NFC POS Terminals

NFC POS Terminals

By Compliance:

EMV Terminal

Non-EMV Terminal

By End User:

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Restaurant

Retail

Warehouse

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Findings:

Market Growth Projection: The report forecasts an average annual growth rate of 6.1 percent for the global POS terminal market during the forecast period leading up to 2028.

The report forecasts an average annual growth rate of 6.1 percent for the global POS terminal market during the forecast period leading up to 2028. Total Market Valuation: By 2028, the market is expected to reach a total valuation of USD 14,175 million, indicating substantial growth opportunities for industry players.

By 2028, the market is expected to reach a total valuation of USD 14,175 million, indicating substantial growth opportunities for industry players. Technology Advancements: The adoption of advanced technologies such as NFC (Near Field Communication), EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) chip technology, and mobile payment solutions is driving innovation in the POS terminal market.

The adoption of advanced technologies such as NFC (Near Field Communication), EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) chip technology, and mobile payment solutions is driving innovation in the POS terminal market. Industry Verticals: Retail sector remains the largest adopter of POS terminals, followed by hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Retail sector remains the largest adopter of POS terminals, followed by hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Regional Analysis: North America and Europe currently dominate the market share, attributed to the early adoption of technology and favorable regulatory landscape. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing rapid growth due to increasing smartphone penetration and rising disposable incomes.

Scope of the Report:

Analyzing and forecasting the global POS terminal market size.

Classifying and forecasting based on product, technology, compliance, end user, and region.

Identifying drivers and challenges.

Examining competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships.

Analyzing the profile of leading players.

