Biofertilizers Market Prospecting Possibilities Shaping Success through Future Market Sizing

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Biofertilizers Market” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Introduction:

The Biofertilizers Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, as per the latest analysis by Report Ocean. Biofertilizers are gaining prominence as sustainable alternatives to chemical fertilizers, offering numerous environmental and agronomic benefits. This report provides insights into the market trends, drivers, and growth prospects from 2021 to 2028. Biofertilizers are living microbes that enhance plant nutrition by either by mobilizing or increasing nutrient availability in soils. Various microbial taxa including beneficial bacteria and fungi are currently used as biofertilizers, as they successfully colonize the rhizosphere, rhizoplane or root interior.

Market Size and Growth:

The global biofertilizers market is projected to expand from USD 1,788 million in 2021 to USD 3,666 million by 2028, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. This significant growth can be attributed to various factors, including increasing awareness about environmental sustainability, government initiatives promoting organic farming practices, and the growing demand for organic food products.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, microorganism, application, crop type, and region. The global market for biofertilizers can be segmented by product: nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers, phosphate solubilizing biofertilizers, potassium mobilizing biofertilizers, others. According to the research, the nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment had the largest share in the global biofertilizers market. Biofertilizers market is further segmented by microorganism: azotobacter, phosphate solubilizing bacteria, rhizobium, others.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report:

Biotech International Ltd.

BioWorks Inc.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

FMC Corporation

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Lallemand Inc.

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd

National Fertilizers Limited

Novozymes A/S

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Pivot Bio

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

SYMBORG CORPORATE S.L.

T.Stanes & Company Limited

UPL Limited

Among others

Key Drivers and Trends:

One of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the biofertilizers market is the shift towards sustainable agriculture practices. With concerns over soil degradation, water pollution, and the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers on human health, farmers are increasingly adopting biofertilizers to improve soil fertility and crop productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

Furthermore, the rising demand for organic food products is driving the adoption of biofertilizers across the agricultural sector. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and environmentally aware, leading to a surge in demand for organically grown produce. Biofertilizers, derived from natural sources such as beneficial microorganisms and organic matter, align with organic farming principles and are perceived as safer alternatives to chemical inputs.

Moreover, government support and incentives for sustainable agriculture practices are propelling market growth. Many countries are implementing policies and programs to promote the use of biofertilizers, including subsidies, research grants, and awareness campaigns. These initiatives aim to enhance soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote biodiversity in agricultural landscapes.

By Product:

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers Phosphate solubilizing biofertilizers Potassium mobilizing biofertilizers Other biofertilizer variants

By Microorganism:

Azotobacter Phosphate solubilizing bacteria Rhizobium Other microorganism-based biofertilizers

By Application:

Seed treatment Soil treatment Other application methods

By Crop Type:

Fruits and vegetables Grains and cereals Oilseeds and pulses Other crop types

By Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global biofertilizers market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of large agricultural economies such as India and China. These countries are witnessing a growing demand for biofertilizers due to increasing adoption by smallholder farmers, government initiatives to promote organic farming, and the availability of cost-effective biofertilizer products.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for biofertilizers, fueled by consumer preferences for organic food products and stringent regulations on chemical fertilizer use. The adoption of sustainable agriculture practices, including crop rotation, cover cropping, and integrated nutrient management, is driving the uptake of biofertilizers in these regions.

