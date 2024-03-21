Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Shaping Tomorrow Strategies for Success with Future Market Size

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market” 2024 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Introduction:

The Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with steady expansion projected to continue into the foreseeable future. According to a new report by Report Ocean, the market’s value reached USD 2,098 million, and it is anticipated to achieve a noteworthy CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028, ultimately reaching approximately USD 3,436 million by the end of the forecast period. This report delves into the key factors driving this growth and provides insights into the evolving landscape of the CMM market.

A coordinate measuring machine is a device that measures the geometry of physical objects. It typically uses probes to sense the position of a point in space, measuring it based on its distance from a three-dimensional reference position. CMM machine is also used to test and verify a part or assembly to ensure that it matches the intended design. In 2021

Market Size and Growth:

The global CMM market has experienced substantial growth, attributed to several factors including advancements in metrology technologies, increasing automation in manufacturing processes, and growing demand for high-precision measurement solutions across various industries. The market’s value of USD 2,098 million underscores its significance, and the projected CAGR of 7.3% reflects sustained momentum, leading to a forecasted worth of approximately USD 3,436 million by 2028.

Key Players:

Aberlink Ltd.

Accurate Gauging & Instruments Pvt Ltd

Automated Precision, Inc (API)

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform Inc.

Dukin Co., Ltd.

Eley Metrology Ltd.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Innovalia Metrology

ITP Group Ltd

Keyence Corporation

Kreon Technologies

Metronor AS

Mitutoyo Corporation

MORA Metrology GmbH

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Stiefelmayer GmbH & Co Kg

TARUS Products Inc

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

TRIMOS SA

WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Xi’an High-Tech AEH Industrial Metrology Co., Ltd.

Key Drivers and Trends:

One of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the CMM market is the expanding adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques such as additive manufacturing (3D printing) and computer numerical control (CNC) machining. These technologies necessitate precise measurement and quality assurance processes, driving the demand for CMMs capable of accurately inspecting complex geometries and ensuring product conformity.

Moreover, the increasing emphasis on quality control and product optimization across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics is driving the adoption of CMMs. Manufacturers are leveraging CMMs to enhance product quality, reduce production cycle times, and minimize waste, thereby improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, the integration of Industry 4.0 principles, including digitalization, connectivity, and automation, is reshaping the CMM market landscape. The advent of smart CMMs equipped with advanced software, sensors, and data analytics capabilities is enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and adaptive manufacturing strategies, driving productivity and agility in manufacturing operations.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, end user, and region. The global market for coordinate measuring machines can be segmented by product: portable CMMs, stationary CMMs. The stationary CMMs segment held the largest share of the global coordinate measuring machines market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. Coordinate measuring machines market is further segmented by end user: automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electrical & electronics, others.

Market Analysis of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

By Product:

Portable CMMs

Stationary CMMs Bridge CMM Gantry CMM Horizontal-arm CMM Articulated-arm CMM Handheld CMM



By End User:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global CMM market during the forecast period, driven by the rapid industrialization and manufacturing expansion in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The automotive and electronics sectors, in particular, are witnessing significant growth, fueling the demand for high-precision measurement solutions to ensure product quality and compliance with international standards.

North America and Europe are also prominent markets for CMMs, buoyed by the presence of established manufacturing industries and a strong focus on technological innovation. The aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical device sectors in these regions are key contributors to market growth, driving investments in advanced metrology solutions to maintain competitiveness and meet stringent regulatory requirements.

