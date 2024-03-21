DeepL Pro Empowers Singapore Businesses Going Global with Unmatched Translation Accuracy

Eliminating language barriers with accurate, secure, AI-powered translations

Your data is secure : All text is deleted from DeepL-operated servers after the translation is completed—and no customer text is ever passed to third parties or used as AI training data.



: All text is deleted from DeepL-operated servers after the translation is completed—and no customer text is ever passed to third parties or used as AI training data. Unlimited text translation : Businesses need to translate a high volume of characters, and DeepL Pro meets this demand with unlimited text translation.



: Businesses need to translate a high volume of characters, and DeepL Pro meets this demand with unlimited text translation. Larger capacity for document translation : Translate more documents with larger file sizes, all while preserving the original formatting.



: Translate more documents with larger file sizes, all while preserving the original formatting. Greater customisation : Maintain brand consistency and standardise internal and external messaging with more translation customisation options.



: Maintain brand consistency and standardise internal and external messaging with more translation customisation options. Integrate DeepL API: With a DeepL API Pro subscription, businesses can translate their websites, apps, and internal tools and products—all within a few clicks.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2024 - Global AI communications company, DeepL , is committed to creating a world without language barriers and making communications faster, easier, and more accurate. As pioneers in Language AI, DeepL’s suite of language tools account for linguistic nuance and ensure seamless, human-like communication across borders. The launch of DeepL Pro in Singapore further addresses the challenges businesses face when looking to expand, to streamline multilingual communications, and to translate documents at scale securely and accurately.DeepL Pro was designed with businesses in mind, tailored for organisations of all sizes and verticals looking for theto expand their enterprise. With 32 global languages, DeepL translates with pinpoint accuracy, accounting for industry-specific terminology and situational context—meaning that businesses can communicate accurately with their customers, no matter where they are. And with advanced data security, organisations can trust that their information is safe and secure.Here are some key features included in a DeepL Pro subscription:“As a pivotal business hub for the APAC region and an emerging AI powerhouse in its own right, Singapore is an important market for DeepL,” says. “We want to empower businesses here with the most advanced Language AI technology, ensuring they can reach new markets with speed and accuracy."DeepL Pro subscriptions are now available for purchase on www.deepl.com in 25 markets Asia, the Americas, and Europe, providing businesses with the tools they need to communicate at scale.Hashtag: #DeepL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DeepL

DeepL is an AI company that strives to overcome language barriers through accurate machine translation that sounds human. Since 2017 the DeepL Translator has, according to blind tests, achieved the world's best translation quality. DeepL also provides professional products for companies, organisations, and translators. The exceptional quality of DeepL's machine translation services is based on proprietary improvements in neural network mathematics and methodology. DeepL was founded by CEO Jaroslaw Kutylowski and is supported by world-renowned investors such as IVP, Benchmark, and b2venture.

