Taipei publishes names and photos of repeat DUI offenders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office released a list of 32 repeat offenders found guilty of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs on Thursday (March 14).

Revised drunk driving laws in 2022 allowed municipalities to publish personal information for drunk driving offenders apprehended twice or more within 10 years. Making this information public was designed to be a deterrent to drunk driving, though many individuals on the list are repeat offenders.

The recent list includes 27 offenders for DUI twice within 10 years, three for DUI three times, and one repeat offender for DUI four times, per UDN.



Names and photos of repeat DUI offenders. (Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office image)

The office said publishing the names and photos of repeat DUI offenders started in 2022. Since then, 899 people have appeared on the list. According to data from the office, from July 2023 to February, there were 1,889 cases of driving licenses revoked for DUI.

In the most recent list, 25 cases have settled their fines, four cases have applied to pay in installments, and three remaining cases remain open for police enforcement.