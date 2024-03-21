Taiwan's Jan-Feb exports drop 3.9% year-on-year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced on Wednesday (March 20) that export orders for the first two months of the year totaled US$86.15 billion (NT$2.7 trillion), a year-on-year decline of 3.9%.

The MOEA attributed the decline to fewer working days associated with the Lunar New Year holiday and other seasonal factors. It expressed optimism that AI products could lead to positive export growth in the second quarter, per UDN.

MOEA Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) said information technology orders were strong in January and February, including demand for AI servers, semiconductors, and IC design. Huang added that demand for server equipment has also shown growth for eight consecutive months, with further inventory drawdowns stimulating order growth.

However, Huang observed weakness in the mobile phone market with demand recovering slowly. Additionally, uncertainty associated with manufacturer inventory due to the U.S.-China technology war and other geopolitical risks could also dampen demand.

Huang estimated March export orders will be around US$47 billion, due to inventory replenishment, emerging technologies, and an end-of-quarter effect. First-quarter export orders are estimated to be around US$133.2 billion, an annual decrease of 2.3%.

Over the long run, Huang said export orders will trend upwards in line with the growth of the global economy, contributing to optimism that export orders will increase quarter by quarter this year.