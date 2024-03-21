Taiwan tracks 32 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 32 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 20) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 21).

Of the 32 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Chinese drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and flew along the southern and eastern portions of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, 19 PLA aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 241 times and naval vessels 138 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND image)