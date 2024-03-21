Kaohsiung bus driver faces charges for crash that killed 1, injured 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver faces negligent homicide (過失致死罪) charges after the tour bus he was driving crashed into an underpass on Wednesday (March 20), killing one passenger and injuring 14 others.

The tour bus ran into a National Freeway No.1 underpass in Kaohsiung, causing 14 minor and serious injuries and the death of an 80-year-old man surnamed Chou (周), reported CNA. The 56-year-old driver surnamed Teng (鄧) told police that he switched to the scooter lane where the underpass did not have adequate clearance, leading to the upper section being partially crushed.

The Renwu Precinct of the Kaohsiung City Police Department received a report at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday that the bus had struck the highway underpass on Shuiguan Road. Officers were dispatched to the scene to direct traffic and secure the area, while firefighters and paramedics conducted rescue efforts.



(CNA photo)

Police said the bus was on a one-day tour of Alishan with 27 people onboard, including 25 tourists, a guide, and the driver. On the way back, Teng drove eastbound on Shuiguan Road, and to save time, drove in the scooter lane and hit the underpass, which was two meters lower than the top of the bus, reported SET News.

According to police, Chou, who was sitting in the front row, suffered severe head trauma, lost vital signs, and was declared dead by paramedics. The 14 injured passengers included eight males and six females, who were taken to nearby hospitals.

The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Teng and found that he did not have alcohol in his system. Following questioning, Teng was transferred to the Taiwan Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office for investigation on suspicion of negligent homicide.



(CNA photo)



(New-Reporter.com photo)