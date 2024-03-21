The Curtain Expert Collaborates With A-OK For ZenZip Launch

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2024 - The Curtain Expert is proud to announce its collaboration with A-OK, a leading AI motors specialist, for the launch of their newest zip track blinds – ZenZip.



ZenZip, born out of the visionary mind of a curtain expert during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation since its inception in 2020. The latest iteration of ZenZip boasts an array of cutting-edge features designed to elevate the window covering experience. With the enhanced Intelligent Stabilizer System, Intelligent Reducer, and Intelligent Zip Lock, users can expect seamless and secure zipping operations like never before. The robust aluminium profile, exquisitely designed and customisable to match any interior scheme, ensures both durability and aesthetic appeal.



The collaboration with A-OK further enhances the capabilities of ZenZip, integrating it seamlessly with Zigbee smart home solutions for a truly interconnected experience. This strategic partnership not only expands A-OK's presence in the Singaporean market but also brings a fresh perspective from The Curtain Expert, contributing to the growth and innovation of the both companies.



Furthermore, the collaboration with Phifer USA adds another layer of innovation to ZenZip, incorporating enhanced fabric protection, antimicrobial resistance, and flawless weaving. This ensures a durable and hygienic window treatment solution, reflecting the commitment to excellence in both design and performance.



The Curtain Expert is a distinguished curtain and blinds shop in Singapore that is renowned for its comprehensive selection of top-tier window coverings. With a diverse range encompassing zip blinds, roller blinds, soundproof curtains, motorised curtains, and beyond, The Curtain Expert stands as a trusted authority in the field. Boasting over a decade of expertise in manufacturing, supplying, and installing curtains and blinds in Singapore, the company is committed to delivering durable yet visually appealing products tailored for both commercial and residential properties.



With the full support of A-OK Guangdong, The Curtain Expert will serve as the official local distributor of A-OK products in Singapore, further solidifying their commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation to customers in the region.



For more information, please visit https://www.thecurtainexpert.com/.

Hashtag: #TheCurtainExpert #CurtainAndBlinds





https://www.thecurtainexpert.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheCurtainExpert/

https://www.instagram.com/thecurtainexpert/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.