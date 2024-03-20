Court bails Dani Alves for €1 million after rape conviction

A Spanish court ruled on Wednesday that former Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves can be released on bail of €1 million ($1.08 million) while he appeals his rape conviction.

What the court ruled

The ruling came a day after his lawyer requested the 40-year-old's release on grounds he had already served a quarter of his 4.5-year sentence following his arrest in January 2023.

The Barcelona court granted the bail petition on the condition that he hand over his Spanish and Brazilian passports and remain in Spain. He must also check in with the court when summoned or on a weekly basis.

The court also prohibited Alves from coming within 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) of the victim.

The court's decision drew a furious response from the defense lawyer.

"To me, it's a scandal that they let a person who they know can get a million euros in no time walk free," the victim's lawyer, Ester Garcia, told RAC1 radio station immediately after the ruling.

The far-left party Sumar alliance — a junior partner in Spain's governing coalition — denounced the ruling as well on their X handle.

"Justice is patriarchal and discriminates according to class. Enough already," it posted.

What we know about the Dani Alves case

One of the world's most decorated footballers, Alves played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

He was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in a bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of December. 31, 2022.

He denied any wrongdoing in a trial that took place over three days in February.

A Barcelona court found the Brazillian soccer star guilty and sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

ssa/rt (AFP, Reuters)