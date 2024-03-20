Taipei to join international protest against new Hong Kong security law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Activists in Taipei will stage a protest this weekend against the new security law approved in Hong Kong on Wednesday (March 20).

Article 23, supported by China, will result in tough penalties, including life prison sentences, for treason, secession, and collusion with foreign forces. The new law allows police to detain suspects for 16 days without charge and courts to conduct closed-door trials.

The law will take effect Saturday (March 23), leading to activists across the world choosing the date to mount protests. According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), 10 cities in Taiwan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia will feature actions against Article 23.

The Taipei event will start at 1:30 p.m. outside Ximen Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station. There will be a silent protest followed by guests explaining the legislation, the organizers said.

They emphasized that the law did not only affect residents of Hong Kong, but also contacts and exchanges between the people of Hong Kong and foreign citizens, including from Taiwan.