Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market size trends emerging growth factors and regional forecast to 2032

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market, valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In this article, we delve into the factors catalyzing market growth, conduct a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis, scrutinize the competitive landscape, and provide insights into market segmentation and regional dynamics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a temporary decline in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market, attributed to the suspension of elective procedures and disruptions in the healthcare supply chain. However, the market witnessed a resurgence driven by the burgeoning popularity of home-based devices amidst lockdown restrictions. While traditional treatments experienced a downturn, the e-commerce sector witnessed rapid growth, buoyed by the demand for home-based beauty solutions.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Growing Trend of Home-Use Devices: The market is witnessing a surge in demand for home-use energy-based aesthetic devices, driven by consumer preferences for convenient and personalized beauty treatments. Companies focusing on introducing hand-held and miniaturized devices cater to this trend, thereby amplifying market growth. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Procedures: Increasing preference for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures among consumers, owing to their shorter recovery times and reduced risk of complications, fuels market expansion. The advent of advanced energy-based devices facilitates a wide array of minimally invasive treatments, driving market demand. Prevalence of Skin Diseases and Aging Population: The escalating prevalence of skin diseases, attributed to factors such as pollution, sun exposure, and unhealthy dietary habits, propels the demand for energy-based aesthetic devices. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, prone to age-related skin concerns, augments market growth as individuals seek effective skincare solutions. Growing Awareness about Personal Care: Increasing awareness regarding personal grooming and beauty care, coupled with the rising adoption of laser-based treatments, fosters market expansion. Consumers are increasingly investing in advanced aesthetic devices for skin resurfacing, tightening, hair removal, and fat reduction, driving market proliferation.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market include Syneron Medical Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Alma Lasers Inc., Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Hologic Inc., Cutera Inc., Sciton Inc., and Venus Concept Ltd., among others. These industry leaders engage in strategic initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market foothold and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation encompasses technology, application, distribution channel, end-user, and region, elucidating various facets of energy-based aesthetic device adoption across diverse sectors and geographic regions. Technologies include light-based, electromagnetic energy, suction-based, and plasma energy, catering to applications such as facial and skin resurfacing, skin tightening, hair removal, and fat reduction.

Regional Dynamics

North America : Leading the global market, North America benefits from robust healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and increasing consumer spending on aesthetic treatments. The region witnesses significant demand for energy-based aesthetic devices across hospitals, dermatology clinics, and home-use settings.

: Leading the global market, North America benefits from robust healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and increasing consumer spending on aesthetic treatments. The region witnesses significant demand for energy-based aesthetic devices across hospitals, dermatology clinics, and home-use settings. Asia Pacific: Emerging as a lucrative market, Asia Pacific exhibits rapid growth driven by increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about skincare treatments. Countries like China and India represent key growth hubs characterized by surging demand for aesthetic devices and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Conclusion

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by factors such as the rising trend of home-use devices, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and prevalence of skin diseases. Despite temporary setbacks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is witnessing resurgence driven by the burgeoning popularity of home-based beauty solutions. With key players innovating and expanding their product portfolios, and regions like North America and Asia Pacific leading market expansion, the future of the energy-based aesthetic devices industry appears promising in empowering individuals to achieve their beauty and skincare goals.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

