Greenwashing: KLM ads were misleading, Dutch court says

A court in the Netherlands has ruled that national airline KLM's "Fly Responsibly" campaign, launched to improve its environmental image, was "misleading" for customers, the Dutch ANP news agency reported on Wednesday.

The 2022 lawsuit was filed by environmental group Fossil Free. It accused KLM of so-called "greenwashing," arguing that there is no way to "Fly Responsibly" so long as air travel is a major contributor to carbon dioxide emissions.

The verdict is seen as important for environmental awareness but symbolic, as the court did not impose any punishment on the company, or force it to issue any rectification.

What did the court say?

The court described the KLM adverts as "vague and general," accusing the airline of painting "an overly rosy picture of the impact of measures such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel [made from renewable raw materials] and reforestation."

"These measures only marginally reduce the negative environmental aspects and give the mistaken impression that flying with KLM is sustainable," the court said.

