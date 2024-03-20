Taiwan minister of Digital Affairs fields questions at legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳) fielded questions outside a legislative session on Wednesday (March 20).

She was asked by reporters about a pre-recorded video presentation delivered at the Summit for Democracy in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday (March 18).

Tang said it was her third time delivering remarks at the annual summit. She added she took part as a private individual, sharing Taiwan's experience in AI technology to help other countries stop the spread of disinformation, per UDN,

Responding to legislators who accused the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) of a significant increase in travel expenses compared to the previous year, Tang pledged travel budgets would be reviewed and approved only if physical presence at a conference is necessary. All other appearances will be via pre-recorded video or video conference, she said.

Tang said MODA Deputy Minister Herming Chiueh’s (闕河鳴) attendance at the Prague Cyber Security Conference was deserving of funding. She said it was an internationally important conference with Taiwan officials meeting directly with the Czech Republic’s Information Security Department.

On occasion, such visits were reciprocated according to Tang who said the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a group responsible for technical standards such as electronic signatures and information security, will soon visit the ministry.

When asked about the ministey’s inability to prevent internet-based fraud, Tang said the Electronic Signature Act is a critical step forward. For example, advertisements with fake celebrity endorsements could be detected through digital signatures.

Tang believes democracy can overcome many of the moral, political, and social dilemmas posed by AI and deepfake technology. Taiwan’s general election in January was cited as an example of how the public can be wary of fake news.

In a press release, Tang warned 40 countries will hold general elections this year, and AI may mean more deepfakes, echo chambers, and micro-targeting. Such practices could fuel extremism and increase polarization, with social media platforms potentially reshaping geopolitics.