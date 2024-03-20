Pizza Hut Taiwan launches mugwort mochi ninja turtle pizza

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a pattern of creating eye-catching themed pizzas based on Taiwanese ingredients, the advertisement for Pizza Hut Taiwan's latest creation —inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — has leaked online.

The "Stuffed Crust Double Filling Mugwort Mochi Turtle Pizza" (芝心雙粿草仔龜比薩) has a turtle shape, with a red bean filling, and is topped with mugwort mochi and cilantro, reported TVBS. The advertisement, which was leaked on social media on Tuesday (March 19), has a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme plus throwing stars in the background.

The ninja turtle, whose face is covered with a green mask, appears to soar through the air as he shouts the famous war cry "kowabunga!" Its head, hands, and feet are made from mugwort mochi.

On Tuesday, a netizen who leaked the advertisement on PTT on Tuesday joked, "It feels like four mutant turtles living in the sewers of the U.S. will swim across the ocean to Taiwan and demolish the Pizza Hut headquarters.”

However, on the Facebook group Pizza Hate Taiwan (靠北必勝客), the new concoction on Wednesday (March 20) drew some complaints that appeared to come from the eatery's staff about the difficulties in making it, with comments directed at management such as:

"Why don't you come down and try making themselves during busy meal times?"

"The turtle took 10 minutes to cook and it can only be said to look like a frog that was stoned to death ..."

"Gamera is out this time, with Mothra be next? Then Godzilla? And finally King Ghidorah?"

"It's true that not everyone has artistic talent."



Photo of the finished pizza uploaded by PTT user. (PTT photo)