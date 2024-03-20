Taiwan Space Agency exhibits at Washington satellite expo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) joined several Taiwan companies and institutes at the Satellite 2024 Conference and Exhibition in Washington, D.C., reports said Wednesday (March 20).

The Taiwan Space Pavilion at the expo also featured the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and other pioneers in the fields of microwave antennas and satellite development, per CNA. Taiwan’s envoy to Washington, Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), visited the site on its first day, Tuesday (March 19).

Exhibitors put Taiwan’s capability to design and build weather satellites, radars, and advanced communication systems in the spotlight. Some visitors assumed the pavilion represented only one company, but officials informed them that Taiwanese businesses and organizations were present as a team.

TASA said it planned to organize a space expo of its own in Kaohsiung City this year. The organization would invite more than 100 businesses, while asking the representative offices of the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations in Taiwan to recruit companies from their countries of origin to participate.