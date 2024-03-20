Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines adds flight to Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The resort island of Phu Quoc will be its fourth destination in Vietnam, Starlux Airlines said Wednesday (March 20).

The Taiwan airline already operates flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. The Phu Quoc service will start on July 1, with five flights per week by Airbus A321neo.

On April 2, Starlux will also launch flights between Taichung and Da Nang, per CNA. The new services will take the company’s flights between Taiwan and Vietnam to 35 per week.

Phu Quoc lies in the far south of Vietnam, close to Cambodia. The island is the only part of Vietnam where no visa is required from Taiwanese visitors, Starlux said, describing the area as an ideal destination for family trips due to its zoo and amusement park.

Travel to Phu Quoc was the focus of a dispute between Taiwanese travelers and a tour agency last month. The “We Love Tour” travel organizer left hundreds of clients stranded on the island after it failed to pay local companies.