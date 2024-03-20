Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen duped by AI videos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Tuesday (March 19) was unable to tell that two videos created by a legislator were generated by AI.

During a session of the Legislative Yuan, Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Ko Ju-chun (葛如鈞) raised concerns about fraud committed with AI and played two videos purportedly made by AI, asking Chen if he could tell which one was real and which one was fake. When Ko revealed that both were fake, Chen accused Ko of setting him up and called him a "scammer."

Ko pointed out that the number of fraud cases in Taiwan has risen from over 24,000 cases in 2021 to nearly 38,000 cases in 2023, marking a 54% increase. Ko criticized Chen for portraying his administration as a "caring Cabinet," while the public "only feels anger and sadness."

Ko said that people receive scam messages on their phones every day and asked, "Is this the warmth that the 'caring Cabinet' wants to convey?" Ko said the government must empathize with the people's daily struggles.

Chen responded by saying there are two reasons for this problem: "First, fraud groups constantly innovate their tactics, and second, the public's awareness of scams is not sufficient."

He said that fraud prevention efforts should focus on four aspects: "identifying fraud, blocking fraud, preventing fraud, and punishing fraud."

In the first video, Ko can be seen saying, "Hello premier and everyone here, the video clip you are watching now was generated by AI and every word was computer-generated."

In the second video, Ko says, "Hello premier and everyone here, this video clip was recorded by me personally. I am confirming with everyone through this video that every word spoken is said by me personally, and it is definitely not a scam video generated by AI."

Chen then commented, "I think the one on the right seems more genuine." However, Ko replied, "I'm sorry, both are fake. They are all AI-generated."

Chen accused Ko of setting a trap for deception. "Is that supposed to be amusing? It's really hard to accept. This is a problem of fraud, so you are the fraudster."

Ko said that the National Communications Commission (NCC) released a video three weeks ago, advising people to disable the text messaging function on their mobile phones. He asked, "Is this a digital tactic to combat fraud?"

"When there are food safety issues, it's blamed on the Taiwanese people's love for spicy food. When fraudsters flood people with text messages, they ask everyone to turn off their text message function," said Ko. He then sarcastically suggested, "It would be best if everyone stopped using their phones altogether."

NCC Chair Chen Yao-shang (陳耀祥) said the main purpose of the announcement was to remind the public to enhance their awareness of fraud prevention. He said there is a digital gap in the use of technology,

"If you do not use it (text messaging) frequently, it is recommended that the public disable it. It does not mean not to use this function, but to minimize exposure and reduce the risk of being deceived as much as possible."