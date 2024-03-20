Jeremy Lin banned for 5 Taiwan PLG games over laser blood therapy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) on Tuesday (March 19) imposed a five-game suspension and a fine on former NBA star Jeremy Lin (林書豪) for receiving a blood treatment that was not approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The New Taipei Kings released a YouTube video on March 7 showing LIn's daily training regimen, which included him undergoing Intravenous Laser Irradiation of Blood (ILIB) therapy at Taipei's ESEN Clinic, reported TVBS. After questions were raised over the treatment, the team issued an apology on Tuesday and announced disciplinary measures.

Lin underwent ILIB to treat plantar fasciitis, which he has been suffering from since late January. However, the video sparked controversy among fans as some questioned the fairness and legality of the procedure.

The team responded by posting a Facebook statement saying it arranged for Lin to receive treatment based on the recommendations of the clinic and the team's medical staff without knowing that it might violate WADA regulations. It said that although ILIB has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, it has not obtained WADA's Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

The team said the treatment was not intended to enhance athletic performance but was meant to assist in injury recovery. The statement stressed the team and Lin are willing to fully cooperate with any subsequent drug testing and investigations by the PLG, and respect and accept the league’s decisions.

After the league conducted an investigation, it confirmed that all related treatments were arranged by the team, and no prohibited substances were used. However, it found that the therapy did not comply with WADA regulations.

According to PLG rules, if there is a violation of the WADA anti-doping policy and regulations, the maximum penalty could include a one-year suspension, permanent disqualification, or a fine of up to NT$500,000.

The PLG on Tuesday announced that it has imposed penalties on Lin, including a 5-game suspension and a NT$150,000 (US$4,700) fine. The suspension will take place from March 23 to April 6.

This means that Lin, despite playing all remaining games of the season, will not be eligible to compete for the "MVP of the Year" award.

The Balance Rehabilitation Clinic says that the ILIB procedure makes use of a "blood purification, biochemical, and detoxification laser" delivered through an optical fiber into a vein to irradiate red blood cells. When these irradiated cells pass through blood vessels and surrounding tissues, they purportedly "provide oxygen for cell growth, operate throughout the body, and remove carbon dioxide and other metabolic wastes produced by cells."