OceanX Education launches a three-week pilot of educational programming in Singapore

Students, educators, and content creators to learn onboard OceanXplorer and beyond

Educators who are part of the Conservation International Singapore network tour OceanXplorer, the world's most advanced research vessel, as part of new OceanX Education programmes kicking off this week in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - OceanX Education , an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies to develop the next generation of ocean leaders, will pilot three weeks of educational programming in March, reaching nearly 400 youth and educators in Singapore for the first time. The goal of the initiative is to provide next-gen ocean leaders with hands-on learning experiences on board the OceanXplorer, the most advanced exploration, scientific research, and media production vessel ever built.Pilot programming will include a hybrid version of OceanX Education's flagship Young Explorers Program , educator experiences, immersion experiences, and ship tours. Through workshops, hands-on activities, and science communication projects, participants will gain experience with and understanding of ocean science, maritime operations, media and storytelling, and science communications."OceanX Education is designed to inspire the next generation of ocean explorers, problem solvers, advocates, and storytellers by increasing young people's opportunities to learn about and engage with the ocean," said Mark Dalio, founder and co-CEO of OceanX. "We're thrilled to partner with these organisations to bring the OceanXplorer ship to students and educators here in Singapore, giving them a rare behind-the-scenes chance to understand deep sea exploration. We hope this is just the beginning of engaging with and serving the young people in Southeast Asia."OceanX Education is partnering with Conservation International Singapore, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Temasek Foundation, and World Wide Fund for Nature - Singapore to bring its pilot programs to Singapore's education community. This partnership with local educational leaders enables OceanX Education to teach and learn from an engaged and diverse group of future ocean leaders.Hashtag: #oceanx #oceanxeducation

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an operating program of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.





About Dalio Philanthropies

Founded by the Dalio family in 2003, Dalio Philanthropies focuses on creating equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and technology access, with strong commitments to fostering local and global community and exploring and protecting the Earth's oceans. We operate three primary programs in the areas of education (Dalio Education), ocean exploration and protection (OceanX), and digital access (Endless Network). We also support organizations in a number of other focus areas to help catalyse positive change around the world. Since the inception of Dalio Philanthropies, the family has provided over $6 billion in support of its mission. To learn more about Dalio Philanthropies' operating programs and key focus areas, visit www.daliophilanthropies.org.

