Taiwan's agriculture ministry urges more onion consumption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) reminded the public that fruits and vegetables are best consumed when they are in season, and beginning Wednesday (March 20), domestically grown onions across Taiwan entered peak harvest season.

The MOA said local onions are tender, juicy, and sweet-tasting. They are rich in vitamins and minerals as well as useful nutrients such as allicin.

Onions are an important crop for local farmers, with some describing onions as the "queen of vegetables," rivaled only by cabbage, which is often regarded as the "king of vegetables" in Taiwan.

According to MOA statistics, onions were planted on 1,668 hectares of land in 2024, with an estimated yield of about 82,185 metric tons. The main growing areas for onions include Yunlin County (45%), Pingtung County (24%), Changhua County (15%), Chiayi County (8%), and Kaohsiung (7%), per CTS.

Changhua’s Shengang has the earliest harvest. Onions harvested in Taiwan are generally available in markets beginning in December.

The MOA says domestic onions are suitable ingredients for a variety of local cuisines and are also popular with foreign consumers. Taiwan-grown onions have been exported to South Korea, Malaysia, and other countries. Exports of onions have totaled 168 metric tons so far this year.

The ministry added onions are rich in calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamins A, B, and C, allicin, selenium, flavonoids, and dietary supplements. Dietary fiber found in onions has also been found to improve immunity.