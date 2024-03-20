China pursuing dual approach to annex Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is following a hard-soft dual strategy to pull Taiwan closer, the National Security Bureau (NSB) said in a recent analysis report.

On the "hard" side, Beijing has intensified gray zone threats, such as unilaterally altering the M503 flight route or dispatching coast guard vessels near Taiwan’s waters and boarding a Taiwanese tourist boat. These actions aim to test Taiwan's bottom line, the NSB said, per CNA.

To display a softer approach, China has continued rolling out measures at the Fujian provincial level to promote integration with Taiwan. Beijing is also trying to foster deeper connections and an integrated living environment between Xiamen and Taiwan’s Kinmen and other nearby cross-strait cities.

The NSB said it would optimize strategic situation analysis, bolster global intelligence cooperation, enhance intelligence collection and research capabilities, and improve Taiwan’s digital resilience to better combat China’s two-pronged strategy. The bureau added that it would improve security preparations for the presidential inauguration in May.

The NSB pointed out that China’s defense budget increased by 7.2%, reflecting Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) investment in military expansion in space technology and AI to build up the military by 2027. This has intensified regional and global security threats, the bureau said.

NSB Director Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) and other intelligence authorities are set to present the report to the Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on Thursday (March 21).