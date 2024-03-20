Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (March 19) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 20).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 209 times and naval vessels 133 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

(MND image)