Martin Sellner: Far-right Austrian banned from Germany

German authorities in the city of Potsdam on Tuesday said they had obtained an entry ban against an "EU citizen."

Several German news outlets reported that the ban was imposed on Austrian far-right activist Martin Sellner, with Sellner also confirming the news on his X account. The 35-year-old holds hardline views on migration, and has also expressed racist and antisemitic beliefs.

Sellner was reportedly the key speaker at a meeting of far-right individuals in Potsdam in November last year. Sellner is believed to have proposed the mass deportations of people from Germany during the event, in a plan dubbed "remigration."

Details of the meeting were uncovered in January by the Collectiv media organization and led to massive street demonstrations in Germany against the far right. Members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) were also present at the event, forcing the party to explain itself to the public.

