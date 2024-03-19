Surgical Glue Market Share 2024, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2032

Market Overview:

The global surgical glue market reached a valuation of US$ 5.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to achieve a value of US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Surgical glue, also known as surgical adhesive and sealants, is utilized to manage traumatic injuries by preventing fluid leakage.

Factors Influencing Market Growth:

The adoption of surgical glues is expected to rise due to their cost-effectiveness and rapid recovery properties, coupled with their easy availability. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiatives are creating promising opportunities for market players. The surge in accidents, particularly in developing nations, is also fueling market growth. However, challenges such as the unavailability of efficient surgical glues and diverse end-user requirements may impede market expansion.

Geographic Overview:

North America holds the largest revenue share in the global surgical glue market, driven by growing demand, increased healthcare spending, and government initiatives. The region’s focus on tissue-friendly surgical glues, coupled with a high number of registered accidents, is expected to further boost market growth. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth due to advancements in clinical specialty products, a growing elderly population, rising demand for surgical interventions, and government efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The demand for surgical glues experienced a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare sectors prioritized COVID-19 cases and postponed surgeries. However, as economies recover and governments focus on healthcare sector improvements, the demand for surgical glues is expected to rebound, presenting opportunities for market players.

Competitors in the Market:

Key players in the global surgical glue market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, C. R. Bard Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Cohera Medical Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product type into natural (fibrin, collagen, gelatin) and synthetic/semi-synthetic (cyanoacrylate, polymeric hydrogel, urethane-based adhesive). Applications include cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, cosmetic surgery, pulmonary surgery, central nervous system surgery, and others. End-users comprise hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities.

Conclusion:

With increasing emphasis on cost-effective and efficient medical solutions, the global surgical glue market is poised for significant growth. Market players should focus on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving healthcare needs worldwide.

