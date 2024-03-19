Connected Car Market 2024 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2032

Market Overview:

The global connected car market reached US$ 62.03 billion in 2019 and is poised to achieve US$ 345.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. A connected car offers on-the-go connectivity, enhancing passenger comfort, convenience, and safety by enabling real-time communication with online platforms.

Factors Influencing Market Growth:

The increasing adoption of connectivity solutions for safety purposes is expected to drive market growth, with automobile manufacturers integrating advanced connectivity solutions to meet evolving consumer demands. Additionally, features such as advanced diagnostic systems are forecast to propel market expansion. However, challenges related to internet network reliability and connectivity issues may hinder market growth. Nonetheless, the rising number of accidents globally is anticipated to drive demand for connected car technology, enhancing overall safety for drivers and passengers.

Geographic Overview:

North America leads the global connected car market, boasting numerous prominent automobile manufacturers contributing to revenue generation. The region’s demand for technological advancements, particularly in the automotive sector, is expected to fuel market growth. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain a significant position in the global market, driven by increasing digital services adoption and demand for automotive sector advancements.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the global automotive industry, leading to a decline in vehicle demand and subsequently reducing the adoption of connected car services. Supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages, particularly in Asia-Pacific countries, further impacted market growth. However, as economies recover and travel restrictions ease, the demand for connected car services is expected to rebound, presenting opportunities for market players.

Market Segmentation:

Technology: Includes 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G connectivity options.

Includes 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G connectivity options. End Market: Segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket.

Segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket. Service: Encompasses Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management.

Encompasses Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management. Connectivity Solutions: Categorized as Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered.

Competitors in the Market:

Key players in the global connected car market include Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Intellias Ltd., Luxoft, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Sierra Wireless, Tesla Zubie Inc., Audi AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), Ford Motor Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonica S.A., TomTom International N.V., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc, among others.

Conclusion:

With increasing consumer demand for safety, convenience, and connectivity, the global connected car market is poised for significant growth. Market players should focus on addressing challenges, enhancing connectivity solutions, and leveraging technological innovations to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet evolving consumer needs.

