Moomoo’s Latest Paper Trade Competition Reveals Top 3 Most Popular Stocks among Traders

TORONTO, CANADA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - World's leading investment and trading platform moomoo has recently concluded its highly anticipated Paper Trading Competition – 2024 New Year Session, showcasing a surge in participant engagement and heightened interest in technology sector investments. With an impressive turnout of 2,140 contestants, the competition demonstrated a notable preference for technology stocks among investors.



Moomoo has launched its Paper Trade Function to offer experiential trading opportunities to users, allowing them to practice trading without risking real money and enhancing their trading skills and strategies. During the one-month competition period from 19th January to 18th February 2024, participants were equipped with USD 100,000 in virtual capital to trade U.S. stocks, aiming to refine their strategies and maximize returns in a risk-free environment. The winner achieved a 50.27% rate-of-return (ROR), while second and third places reached RORs of 43.67% and 31.91% respectively. On average, each contestant traded 10.8 times over the one-month competition period, with an investment amount of USD 32,500.



The top 3 most traded stocks are Tesla (36.4%), NVIDIA (21.6%) and Microsoft (13.0%), which collectively dominated trading activity, reflecting investors' active participation and keen focus on the technology sector.



This round of competition has awarded a total of 174 contestants:



Achievements based on ROR

# of Winners

Cash Credits Rewarded

20% +

19

$100

10-20%

29

$20

5-10%

44

$10

2-5%

82

$5



Moomoo invites traders of all levels to participate in its upcoming Paper Trading Competition, scheduled from 15 March to 14 April. Seize the chance to elevate your trading journey, embrace innovation, and showcase your expertise in the ever-evolving world of finance.Hashtag: #Moomoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data.



Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to gain more investment knowledge and insights.



The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and Canada. Moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings Limited, is Nasdaq Listed. It is a global strategic collaborator with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.



For more information, please contact support@ca.moomoo.com

