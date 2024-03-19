Dental 3D Printing Market Share 2024 Growth, Industry Size-Share, Trends, Demand, Gross Margin and Forecast 2032

The global dental 3D printing market recorded a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion. Projections indicate robust expansion, with the market anticipated to soar to US$ 11.5 billion by 2030, boasting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Exploring Dental 3D Printing Solutions

Dental 3D printing systems, in conjunction with oral scanning and CAD/CAM designs, facilitate the creation of diverse dental prosthetics, including stone models, bridges, crowns, and orthodontic appliances.

Key Influencing Factors

The escalating prevalence of dental diseases serves as a primary driver, fostering significant growth opportunities in the market.

Heightened demand for dental 3D printing services from healthcare establishments, such as clinics and hospitals, is poised to propel market expansion. With dental cavities affecting a substantial percentage of schoolchildren worldwide, the demand for effective dental solutions is on the rise.

The geriatric population, more susceptible to dental ailments, is expected to drive the adoption of CAD/CAM technology, further boosting market growth.

Technological advancements, exemplified by the introduction of innovative products like 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers, are poised to fuel market progression.

Investments in planning centers utilizing 3D printing technology to guide dental practitioners in patient treatments are forecast to drive market growth. However, stringent regulatory standards may pose challenges to market expansion.

Geographic Analysis

North America commands a significant share in the global dental 3D printing market, driven by factors such as increasing oral care expenditure, technological advancements, and a rising demand for cosmetic surgeries.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid market growth, fueled by a burgeoning aging population, escalating cases of dental diseases, and increasing awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

While 3D printers played a pivotal role in developing essential COVID-19 products such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies, the fear of infection led to a decline in dental visits, thereby impacting the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.

Disruptions in the supply chain and import-export restrictions hindered market growth during the pandemic. However, as health concerns persist, the market is expected to rebound and witness substantial growth during the analysis period.

Key Competitors

Key players in the global dental 3D printing market include Stratasys, Ltd., Renishaw plc, Carbon, Inc., 3D Systems, Formlabs, Concept Laser GmbH, EnvisionTEC, SLM Solutions Group, DWS Systems, Prodways Group, and EOS GmbH, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Service: Services, Materials (Plastics, Metals, Other Materials), Equipment (Dental 3D Printers, Dental 3D Scanners)

Services, Materials (Plastics, Metals, Other Materials), Equipment (Dental 3D Printers, Dental 3D Scanners) By Technology: Vat Photopolymerization, Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, PolyJet Printing

Vat Photopolymerization, Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, PolyJet Printing By Application: Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology

Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology By End User: Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

