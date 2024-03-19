Logistics Automation Market Size 2024, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Company Profiles with Strategies, Supply Forecast 2032

The global logistics automation market boasted a valuation of US$ 49.8 billion. Forecasted to surge to an impressive US$ 138.2 billion by 2030, the market is set to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Defining Logistics Automation

Logistics automation encompasses the application of software and machinery aimed at enhancing logistical processes within companies. These systems find utility in various applications, including driverless vehicles and drones.

Navigating Through COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow of disruption over the global logistics automation market. Supply chain disruptions were felt keenly across North America, Asia Pacific, and other key regions during this period.

Segments such as retail, industrial goods, and consumer goods encountered significant setbacks, with disruptions in electronic device production further exacerbating market challenges.

Factors Driving Market Dynamics

The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized business paradigms, offering seamless data creation, processing, sharing, and storage capabilities. Logistics automation leverages these capabilities, facilitating streamlined data exchange with sensors, RFID, and gateways.

The surging demand for connectivity, technology, smart devices, and applications is anticipated to be a primary growth driver.

The expanding e-commerce sector, coupled with the imperative for warehouse efficiency, presents lucrative opportunities for market players.

Rapid advancements in robotics, coupled with lower operational costs, are poised to fuel market growth.

The digital transformation sweeping across industries, favoring digital methods over physical ones, is expected to amplify market expansion.

Economic development, particularly in emerging economies, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is slated to propel market growth, albeit tempered by high capital investment requirements.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America is poised to lead the charge in the logistics automation market, driven by the presence of key enterprises and rapid economic growth across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness significant growth, fueled by escalating demand for automated materials and expansion within the logistics and transportation segment.

Key Market Competitors

Leading players in the global logistics automation market include Dematic Corporation, Murata Machinery Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., SSI Schaefer AG, Mecalux S.A., VITRONIC, BEUMER Group, Toshiba Logistics Corporation, Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., Swisslog Holding AG, KNAPP AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Jungheinrich AG, WiseTech Global Limited, Falcon Autotech, System Logistics Spa, Matternet Inc., Pcdata BV, and JBT Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component: Transportation Management, Warehouse & Storage Management

Transportation Management, Warehouse & Storage Management By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises By Vertical: Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics & Transportation, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Oil, Gas & Energy, Automotive, Others

Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics & Transportation, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Oil, Gas & Energy, Automotive, Others By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America

