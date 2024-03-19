North America Welding Robotics Market Charm struck Market Magic Unveiled in the Latest Trend Chronicles

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “North America Welding Robotics Market“: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2034,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Introduction

The welding robotics market in North America has been on a steadfast growth trajectory, poised to reach remarkable milestones by 2026. With a projected value of $2.01 billion in terms of robot hardware, this market is set to showcase a substantial CAGR of 7.31% from 2019 to 2026. Furthermore, the annual shipment of welding robotics units is anticipated to surge to 65.68 thousand units by 2026. This report delves into the factors driving this growth, market dynamics, and future prospects.

Market Analysis

The steady growth of the welding robotics market in North America can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, increasing automation in manufacturing processes across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics has fueled the demand for welding robots. These robots offer enhanced efficiency, precision, and consistency compared to manual welding, thereby driving their adoption.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 43 figures, this 126-page report “North America Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify welding robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Moreover, technological advancements in welding robotics, including the integration of sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, have expanded their capabilities. This has led to improved weld quality, reduced cycle times, and increased flexibility in handling various welding tasks, further augmenting market growth.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the welding robotics market in North America. Firstly, the need for cost reduction and enhanced productivity in manufacturing processes is compelling companies to invest in automation solutions like welding robots. By automating repetitive and labor-intensive welding tasks, companies can minimize operational costs while boosting throughput.

Additionally, stringent quality standards and regulations in industries such as automotive and aerospace are pushing manufacturers to adopt welding robots. These robots ensure consistent weld quality and adherence to specifications, thereby helping companies meet regulatory requirements and maintain their competitive edge.

Market Dynamics

The welding robotics market in North America is characterized by intense competition among key players. Companies are increasingly focusing on research and development initiatives to innovate their product offerings and stay ahead of the curve. This has led to the introduction of advanced welding robots with features such as collaborative capabilities, easy programming interfaces, and cloud connectivity.

Furthermore, partnerships and collaborations between welding robot manufacturers and technology providers are becoming increasingly common. These alliances aim to leverage complementary expertise and resources to develop integrated solutions that address specific industry needs and challenges.

Based on offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on robot type,

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Rectilinear Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Others

Based on payload

– <50 Kg Payload

– 50-150 Kg Payload

– >150 Kg Payload

Based on application

– Spot Welding

– Arc Welding

– Laser Welding

– Plasma Welding

– Others

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive and Transportation

– Electricals and Electronics

– Metals and Machinery

– Aerospace and Defense

– Others

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global welding robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the future of the welding robotics market in North America appears promising. Factors such as ongoing technological advancements, rising demand for automation across industries, and the need for improved productivity and quality are expected to sustain market growth.

Moreover, the emergence of trends such as Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to further propel the adoption of welding robots. These technologies enable seamless connectivity and data exchange between robotic systems, facilitating real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimization of welding processes.

