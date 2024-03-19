Global Collaborative Robots Market (CAGR) of 44.56%, Alchemy Unearthed Unveiling the Enchantment of Latest Rising Trends

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Global Collaborative Robots Market“: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2034,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Introduction:

Collaborative industrial robots represent a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expected to witness an exponential growth. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Market Overview:

The collaborative robots market is projected to soar to $36.84 billion by 2026, encompassing robot systems comprising hardware, software, and services. This remarkable growth is indicative of a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.56% from 2019 to 2026. Such exponential expansion underscores the pivotal role of cobots in reshaping industrial operations worldwide.

Highlighted with 107 tables and 110 figures, this 219-page report “Global Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global collaborative robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2016-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify collaborative robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers of Growth:

Several factors contribute to the exponential growth of the collaborative robots market. Firstly, the increasing emphasis on workplace safety and ergonomics has prompted industries to adopt collaborative robots, which can work alongside human workers without the need for safety cages. Additionally, the versatility and ease of programming of cobots make them attractive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking automation solutions. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have enhanced the capabilities of cobots, enabling them to perform complex tasks with precision and efficiency.

Industry Applications:

The adoption of collaborative robots spans across various industries, including automotive, electronics, healthcare, and logistics. In the automotive sector, cobots are utilized for assembly tasks, welding, and quality inspection, thereby enhancing production efficiency and reducing labor costs. Similarly, in electronics manufacturing, cobots play a crucial role in tasks such as PCB assembly and soldering, ensuring high precision and consistency. Moreover, in healthcare settings, cobots assist with repetitive tasks, such as medication dispensing and patient monitoring, freeing up healthcare professionals to focus on more critical aspects of patient care.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Regional Analysis:

The market for collaborative robots exhibits significant regional variations, with certain regions leading in adoption and innovation. North America and Europe are among the frontrunners, driven by robust manufacturing sectors and a strong emphasis on technological innovation. Asia-Pacific, particularly countries like China and Japan, also boasts a substantial market share, fueled by rapid industrialization and increasing investments in automation technologies. Furthermore, emerging economies in Latin America and the Middle East are witnessing a growing uptake of collaborative robots, propelled by efforts to enhance productivity and competitiveness in manufacturing.

Based on offering

– Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on payload

– >10 Kg

– 5-10 Kg

– <5 Kg

Based on application

– Material Handling

– Machine Tending

– Assembly

– Molding Operation

– Inspection

– Packaging and Palletizing

– Welding and Gluing

– Polishing

– Screw Driving

– Others

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive Industry

– Electrical & Electronics

– Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Food and Beverage

– Aerospace and Defense

– Metal & Machinery

– Others

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, data about annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Payload, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global collaborative robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the immense potential, the collaborative robots market faces several challenges, including concerns regarding job displacement and the need for specialized skills for programming and maintenance. Additionally, ensuring seamless integration of cobots into existing manufacturing processes remains a key hurdle for many industries. However, these challenges also present opportunities for stakeholders to innovate and develop solutions that address these concerns. Moreover, the advent of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) presents new avenues for enhancing the capabilities of collaborative robots and expanding their applicability across industries.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the future of the collaborative robots market appears promising, driven by ongoing technological advancements and increasing demand for automation solutions. As cobots continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, they are poised to play an even more integral role in reshaping the landscape of manufacturing and beyond. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations between manufacturers, technology providers, and research institutions are likely to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of collaborative robots across industries.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the essential drivers of the world market? How huge will the market and increase price in upcoming years?

What are the principal market tendencies that affecting the increase of the world market?

Key vogue elements have an effect on market share in the world’s pinnacle regions?

Who are the most vital market contributors and what techniques being they pursuing in the international market?

What are the market possibilities and threats to which gamers are uncovered in the world market?

Which enterprise trends, drivers and challenges are riding that growth?

