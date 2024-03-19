Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Market CAGR of 45.46%, Enchanted Visions Unveiling Market Magic in Latest Trend Forecasts

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Market“: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2034,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Collaborative industrial robots represent a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expected to witness an exponential growth. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Introduction:

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for an unprecedented surge in the collaborative robots (cobots) market, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.46% between 2020 and 2026. This exponential growth is anticipated to yield an addressable cumulative market value of $13.17 billion over the next seven years, firmly establishing the region as the global leader in cobot hardware adoption.

Asia-Pacific: A Thriving Hub for Collaborative Robotics

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a thriving hub for collaborative robotics, fueled by a confluence of factors including technological advancements, burgeoning industrial automation, and a rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. Countries within the region are increasingly investing in cobot technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, and logistics.

Highlighted with 59 tables and 53 figures, this 147-page report “Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific collaborative robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2016-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify collaborative robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Drivers of Growth:

Several key drivers underpin the robust growth forecast for the collaborative robots market in the Asia-Pacific region. Firstly, the escalating demand for automation solutions to mitigate labor shortages and improve operational efficiency is driving widespread adoption of cobots across industries. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies are unlocking new capabilities and functionalities, further propelling market growth.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Expansion and Penetration:

The projected CAGR of 45.46% signifies a significant expansion and penetration of cobot technologies across the Asia-Pacific region. As businesses increasingly recognize the value proposition offered by cobots in terms of flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, adoption rates are expected to soar. This trend is particularly pronounced in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, which are at the forefront of technological innovation and industrial automation.

Based on offering

– Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on payload

– >10 Kg

– 5-10 Kg

– <5 Kg

Based on application

– Material Handling

– Machine Tending

– Assembly

– Molding Operation

– Inspection

– Packaging and Palletizing

– Welding and Gluing

– Polishing

– Screw Driving

– Others

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive Industry

– Electrical & Electronics

– Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Food and Beverage

– Aerospace and Defense

– Metal & Machinery

– Others

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, data about annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Payload, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global collaborative robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Opportunities and Challenges:

While the growth prospects for collaborative robotics in Asia-Pacific are undeniably promising, several opportunities and challenges merit consideration. On one hand, the proliferation of cobots presents vast opportunities for businesses to enhance productivity, optimize processes, and drive innovation. On the other hand, concerns surrounding job displacement, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory compliance loom large, necessitating a balanced approach to technology adoption and deployment.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the Asia-Pacific collaborative robots market is poised for continued expansion and innovation, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing industrial automation, and evolving consumer demands. As cobots become increasingly integrated into the fabric of manufacturing and service industries, their transformative impact on the regional economy is expected to be profound, paving the way for a new era of productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the essential drivers of the world market? How huge will the market and increase price in upcoming years?

What are the principal market tendencies that affecting the increase of the world market?

Key vogue elements have an effect on market share in the world’s pinnacle regions?

Who are the most vital market contributors and what techniques being they pursuing in the international market?

What are the market possibilities and threats to which gamers are uncovered in the world market?

Which enterprise trends, drivers and challenges are riding that growth?

