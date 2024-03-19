Dental Adhesive Market Share 2024, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2032

Introduction:

The global dental adhesive market reached a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion in 2019 and is poised to expand further, projecting a value of US$ 4.12 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Dental adhesives play a critical role in fixing gums and dentures, providing stability during activities like eating, speaking, and laughing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant slowdown in the dental adhesive market as dental care facilities worldwide faced closures. Concerns about virus transmission during dental procedures led to a decline in patient visits, impacting the demand for dental adhesives.

Factors Influencing Market Growth:

Prevalence of Dental Diseases: Increasing occurrences of dental diseases and rising awareness regarding oral hygiene are primary growth drivers for the global dental adhesive market. Growing Population and Awareness: The growing population, especially in emerging economies like China and India, coupled with increased awareness about early dental care, fuels demand for dental treatments. Cosmetic Dental Procedures: Rising demand for cosmetic dental procedures contributes to the market growth as dental adhesives play a crucial role in these treatments. High Treatment Costs: High prices associated with dental care treatments may hinder market growth to some extent. Geriatric Population and Accidents: The increasing geriatric population and accidents leading to dental reconstruction surgeries drive demand for dental treatments and, consequently, dental adhesives. Expansion of Dental Facilities: Increasing numbers of dentists and dental care facilities offer emerging opportunities for market players.

Geographic Analysis:

Europe: Expected to lead the market growth due to factors such as a growing geriatric population, rising cases of dental diseases, and increased government expenditure on oral healthcare.

Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to register the fastest growth, driven by an increasing number of road accidents leading to dental reconstruction surgeries.

Competitors in the Market:

Key players in the global dental adhesive market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ultradent Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Danaher Corporation, Voco GmbH, GC Corporation, Sun Medical Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc., and other prominent players.

Market Segmentation:

Type: Segmented into Cream-based and Powder-based adhesives. Application: Includes Denture, Fit and Fissure, Restorative, and others. Etching Technique: Categorized into Total-Etch, Self-Etch, and Selective Etch. Technology: Encompasses Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Radiation-Cured, and others. End-User: Covers Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academics and Research Institutes Laboratories, and others.

Conclusion:

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and high treatment costs, the global dental adhesive market is poised for significant growth. Factors such as increasing awareness about oral hygiene, expanding geriatric population, and advancements in dental procedures drive market expansion, particularly in regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific.

