Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market (CAGR) of over 36%, Ascendancy Unleashed Projecting the Skyward Trend in Market Size

Introduction:

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies have transcended the realm of entertainment, making significant strides in transforming various industries, including healthcare. In Europe, these immersive technologies are witnessing exponential growth, particularly in the healthcare sector. This report delves into the burgeoning market of AR and VR in European healthcare, highlighting its current status, growth projections, and key factors driving its expansion.

Current Market Overview:

In 2019, the Europe augmented reality and virtual reality market within the healthcare industry reached a valuation of $507.61 million. This substantial figure solidifies Europe’s position as the second-largest regional market for AR and VR in healthcare globally. The region’s adoption of these technologies underscores a growing trend towards innovative solutions aimed at enhancing patient care, medical training, and therapeutic interventions.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 48 figures, this 132-page report "Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe healthcare AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country.

Market Growth Projections:

Forecasts indicate a promising trajectory for the European AR and VR healthcare market, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 36% from 2019 to 2026. This robust growth signifies a profound shift in how healthcare stakeholders leverage immersive technologies to address clinical challenges, improve procedural outcomes, and optimize healthcare delivery.

Key Players:

Alphabet Inc

Artificial Life, Inc.

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Facebook

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

HTC

Immersion Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Microsoft

Orca Health

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthcare

Simulab Corp

Sony

TheraSim, Inc.

VirtaMed

Vuzix Corp

Key Drivers of Growth:

Several factors contribute to the accelerated adoption and expansion of AR and VR technologies in the European healthcare landscape. One significant driver is the increasing emphasis on patient-centric care, with healthcare providers leveraging AR and VR solutions to enhance patient engagement, education, and rehabilitation processes. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced medical training tools and simulation platforms propels the adoption of VR technology among medical professionals and students.

Furthermore, the integration of AR and VR into surgical planning, telemedicine, and diagnostic imaging procedures enables healthcare practitioners to make informed decisions, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. The rise of innovative startups and collaborations between technology firms and healthcare institutions also fosters innovation and drives market growth by introducing novel applications and solutions tailored to the healthcare sector’s unique needs.

Based on technology

– Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

– Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on application

– Surgery

– Rehabilitation and Behavioral Neurology

– Pain Management

– Medical Training and Education

– Diagnosis

– Fitness Management

– Virtual Reality Expose Therapy (VRET)

– Others

Based on end-user

– Academic Institutes

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

– Pharma Companies and Research Centers

– Advertising and Government Agencies

– Other End Users

Based on offering,

– Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

– Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Imaging Solutions

o Enterprise Solutions

o Content Platforms

o Others

– Service

o Cloud Services

o System Integration

o Consulting

o Others

Based on device type

– Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Handheld Device

– Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the European AR and VR healthcare market face several challenges, including regulatory hurdles, data privacy concerns, and interoperability issues. Addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts from policymakers, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to establish clear guidelines and standards for the ethical and secure use of immersive technologies in healthcare settings.

Moreover, the market presents abundant opportunities for innovation and market penetration. Advancements in hardware technology, such as lightweight headsets and haptic feedback devices, are poised to enhance the immersive experience and expand the scope of AR and VR applications in healthcare. Additionally, the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms complements AR and VR solutions, enabling personalized diagnostics, treatment planning, and rehabilitation programs.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the essential drivers of the world market? How huge will the market and increase price in upcoming years?

What are the principal market tendencies that affecting the increase of the world market?

Key vogue elements have an effect on market share in the world’s pinnacle regions?

Who are the most vital market contributors and what techniques being they pursuing in the international market?

What are the market possibilities and threats to which gamers are uncovered in the world market?

Which enterprise trends, drivers and challenges are riding that growth?

