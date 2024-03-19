Global Food Robotics Market Rising to New Heights the Skyward Trend in Market Size Unveiled

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Global Food Robotics Market“: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2034,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Introduction

The global food robotics market is poised for substantial growth, with Report Ocean forecasting it to reach a valuation of $6.54 billion by 2026. This report delves into the dynamics driving this expansion, focusing on robot systems encompassing hardware, software, and services. With a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.23% from 2019 to 2026, this market presents significant opportunities and challenges for stakeholders across the food industry value chain.

Highlighted with 99 tables and 112 figures, this 233-page report “Global Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region.

Software Market Dynamics

Among the key segments of the food robotics market, software emerges as a frontrunner in terms of growth potential. Report Ocean predicts a robust CAGR of 13.94% for the software market over the forecast period. This accelerated growth rate underscores the increasing reliance of food manufacturers on advanced software solutions to enhance automation, efficiency, and agility in their operations. The software segment is expected to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and addressing evolving consumer demands in the food industry.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Hardware and Service Segments

While software leads the growth trajectory, hardware and service segments also demonstrate promising prospects. With a slightly lower CAGR of 12.23%, hardware remains a cornerstone of the food robotics market, comprising essential components such as robotic arms, sensors, and processing units. On the other hand, services encompassing installation, maintenance, and technical support exhibit a comparable growth trajectory, reflecting the imperative for comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of food manufacturers.

Shipment Trends

In addition to revenue projections, the report sheds light on shipment trends within the food robotics market. Annual shipments are expected to surge at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period, culminating in an estimated 60.1 thousand units by 2026. This uptick in shipment volumes underscores the widespread adoption of robotics solutions across diverse applications within the food industry, ranging from food processing and packaging to warehouse automation and logistics.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors converge to propel the growth of the global food robotics market. Firstly, the escalating demand for precision, consistency, and speed in food production necessitates the integration of advanced automation technologies, driving the adoption of robotics solutions. Additionally, the burgeoning focus on food safety, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance compels manufacturers to invest in robotic systems equipped with sophisticated sensing and monitoring capabilities. Moreover, the advent of Industry 4.0 technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT), empowers food manufacturers to optimize their operations and adapt to dynamic market dynamics effectively.

Based on offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on robot type

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Delta Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Others

Based on payload

– Low Payload

– Medium Payload

– High Payload

Based on application

– Palletizing and Depalletizing

– Packaging and Repacking

– Pick and Place

– Processing

– Cutting and Slicing

– Others

Based on end-user

– Dairy Products

– Meat and Seafood

– Bakery and Confectionary

– Fruits and Vegetable

– Brewery and Beverage

– Others

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth outlook, the food robotics market faces a myriad of challenges and opportunities. Concerns regarding the initial investment costs, integration complexities, and workforce reskilling pose significant barriers to widespread adoption. However, advancements in robotics technology, coupled with collaborative efforts between industry players and regulatory bodies, offer avenues for overcoming these challenges and unlocking new opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, the ongoing digital transformation in the food industry underscores the transformative potential of robotics in enhancing productivity, sustainability, and profitability across the value chain.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the essential drivers of the world market? How huge will the market and increase price in upcoming years?

What are the principal market tendencies that affecting the increase of the world market?

Key vogue elements have an effect on market share in the world’s pinnacle regions?

Who are the most vital market contributors and what techniques being they pursuing in the international market?

What are the market possibilities and threats to which gamers are uncovered in the world market?

Which enterprise trends, drivers and challenges are riding that growth?

